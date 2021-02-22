Kothagudem: Without approach road, bridge remains useless

Kothagudem: People living in 14 villages of Sujatha Nagar mandal alleged that there was no use of the bridge constructed on Edulla Vagu, as the officials couldn't construct approach road as they failed to acquire land.

A bridge was constructed on Edulla Vagu, flowing between Mangapet and Laxmidevipalli villages for easy access to the people of the 14 villages. Foundation for the bridge was laid in 2015 and completed in 2019 with Rs 6.41 crore under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana scheme of the Central government. Though the construction was completed, the bridge remained unused as approach roads are yet to be constructed. A villager, Lakshmaiah alleged that the revenue department officials' negligence was the reason for the delay in the construction of approach roads. He said that the officials were not finalising rate of the land for the approach roads, as the two farmers, who own the required land, were demanding Rs 2 crore per acre.

Panchayat Raj Deputy Executive Engineer K Satyanarayana informed that a report was submitted to District Collector for finalising land prices and waiting for his orders. Another villager Brahmaiah lamented that due to non-construction of approach roads, they have to travel 8 km to reach Laxmidevipalli village.

If they can use the bridge, the distance will be reduced to half, he added.

Ramadas, villager said due to not forming approach roads the bridge is unused and people have to travel 8 km long to reach Laxmidevipally village instead of 4 km if bridge approach roads are completed. People of these villages have appealed the district administration to construct the approach roads immediately and bail them out from the hardships they were facing.