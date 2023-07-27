kothagudem: Woman washed away in river

kothagudem: A tragic tragedy took place in the district on Wednesday in the district. Mother and daughter were washed away in the Pamuleru River in Chaparalapalli Village in Mulkalapalli mandal in the district. According sources, The 45-year-old mother Kunja Seethamma crossed the river on foot with her daughter Kurshsam Jyothi and other villagers to go to their hamlet.

Kunja Seethamma and her daughter were lost in the flood while crossing the river. In this incident, locals saved daughter Kursham Jyothi. Due to a major river overflow, her mother drowned away. people in the area searching for Seethamma.