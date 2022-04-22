Kothagudem: Youth killed as bike collides with tanker

Kothaagudem: In an unfortunate incident, a newly married man died on spot in a ghastly road accident. The incident took place at Paloncha in Kothagudem district during the wee hours of Friday.

The mishap took place after a bike with two youth collided head-on with a tanker. According to the sources, the two friends Md Sameer and Harshavardhan were on their way Kothagudem from Paloncha on a bike.

Their bike collided with an ash tanker head-on at Nava Bharat area killing Sameer. It is to mention here that Md Sameer got married a couple of months ago. Meanwhile, Harshavardhan got severely injured in the incident.

The police rushed to the spot and rushed the injured Harshavardhan to a nearby government hospital for treatment and shifted Md Sameer's dead body to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and investigation is going on.