Kothagudem: Youth render service to Anganwadis, win hearts

Kothagudem: The children of Anganwadi centresthat cater to the poor sections of society are a happy lot these days, as they get to play and learn too in joyful surroundings in their refurbished classrooms. With District Collector D Anudeep himself taking a keen interest in their welfare, a unique campaign – Building as a Learning Aid (BaLA) – is underway to transform the Anganwadi centres in the across district.



The efforts of three volunteers who are Young Gandhi fellows from Piramal Foundation – Sai Kiran, Atul and Saket – through the BaLA project are paying rich dividends as the children regularly show up at the schools and their all-round well-being, including health and learning, is discernible. The beautification of the centres has been effected with colourfulinteractive wall-paintings and facilities such as Nutri Gardens, play equipment, water facility and baby toilets are winning over the little hearts.

A a pool of 6 volunteers has been created to ensue on-ground impact under the Palwancha project in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The three youth successfully saw through BaLAprogramme in five Anganwadi centres, namely Gudipadu, Chatakonda-2, Laluthanda, Rajapuram and KodipunjulaVaagu. They roped in community to nurture Nutri Gardens at the centres to supplement the nutrition of the child's meal.

District women and child welfare departmenthead Varalaxmi extended all support for the BaLAcampaign. A CDPO Kanaka Durga coordinated to a child-friendly ecosystem at these centers. The volunteers specialised in fine arts and other art-related disciplines. The Collector lauded the services of Suraj, Siddu, Aishwarya, Manjula, Nilesh and Bhushan and presented certificates of appreciation for the pleasant facelift they gave to the Gudipaduanganwadi center at Palwancha.

The district collector appreciated the progress made by the fellows and the department and asked them to continue with the good works and improve the standards at the Anganwadi Centers of the district.