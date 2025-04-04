Kothakota Seetha Dayakar Reddy takes charge as Telangana child rights panel chief, meets CM Revanth Reddy

Kothakota Seetha Dayakar Reddy has formally assumed the role of Chairperson of the Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TSCPCR). Following her appointment, she paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The state government has also inducted six new members to the commission, reinforcing its mission to uphold child rights across Telangana.

Seetha Dayakar Reddy, who represented Devarakadra as an MLA in 2009, recently aligned herself with the Congress party in 2023. Her induction is expected to bring administrative experience and political insight to the functioning of the commission.

The TSCPCR is responsible for monitoring and promoting the welfare and rights of children in the state. It has actively engaged with stakeholders at the district level to spread awareness and address concerns relating to child protection. Initiatives such as Bal-Adalat and partnerships with child-focused organisations are part of the commission's broader strategy to strengthen child welfare mechanisms.

With the new appointments in place, the commission is likely to enhance its outreach and advocacy work in ensuring every child in Telangana enjoys their rightful protections and opportunities.