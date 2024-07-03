  • Menu
Kottagudem OSD Paritosh Pankaj IPS Ankit Kumar Sankwar IPS as Bhadrachalam ASP

Paritosh Pankaj IPS took charge as Kottagudem OSD Ankit Kumar Sankwar IPS who took charge as Bhadrachalam ASP

Bhadradri Kothagudem: Recently, Bhadrachalam was working as ASP as part of the transfer process as per the orders of the Telangana government Paritosh Pankaj IPS got promoted and took charge as Kothagudem OSD today.

Similarly, Ankit Kumar Sankwar IPS who was working as Janagam ASP took charge today as Bhadrachalam ASP on transfer. Later these two officers met the district SP and handed over flowers. Rohit Raju IPSCongratulated.

