Live
- NSE warns investors against persons promising assured returns in stock market
- No scams during our tenure: DCM DK Shivakumar
- In RS speech, PM Modi turned the tables on Cong's '1/3rd govt' jibe with '20 more' years retort
- Couple buried, children injured after house collapses in Tripura
- Paytm launches 'Health Saathi' protection plan for its merchant partners
- Two held in Punjab for trafficking people to Cambodia
- Channapatna will become Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar
- 'Midfielder' Starmer within striking distance of rewriting history in UK
- Jr Women, Men North Zone Hockey: Uttarakhand, Haryana emerge winners
- Citizens Specialty Hospital Saves 23-year-old with Emergency Neurosurgery
Just In
Kottagudem OSD Paritosh Pankaj IPS Ankit Kumar Sankwar IPS as Bhadrachalam ASP
Highlights
Paritosh Pankaj IPS took charge as Kottagudem OSD Ankit Kumar Sankwar IPS who took charge as Bhadrachalam ASP
Bhadradri Kothagudem: Recently, Bhadrachalam was working as ASP as part of the transfer process as per the orders of the Telangana government Paritosh Pankaj IPS got promoted and took charge as Kothagudem OSD today.
Similarly, Ankit Kumar Sankwar IPS who was working as Janagam ASP took charge today as Bhadrachalam ASP on transfer. Later these two officers met the district SP and handed over flowers. Rohit Raju IPSCongratulated.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS