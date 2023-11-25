Live
- ‘KCPD’ song from ‘Atharva’ will impress audience
- ‘Women leading’: Big B chronicles Bollywood’s evolution
- No toilets even in schools for girls in Haryana: Hooda
- Actor Naresh receives huge honours and postings
- Second batch swap: 14 Israeli hostages to be freed today in exchange for 42 Palestinian prisoners
- Death risk from coal particulate pollution double than PM2.5 from other sources
- Tunnel rescue ops: Auger blades stuck in rubble, plasma cutter being brought from Hyd
- Lorry overturns in AOB: Five dead
- Punjab Police SP suspended over PM Modi's security breach in 2022
- LB Nagar Congress candidate Madhu Yashki Goud attends BC association
Just In
KP Vivekananda campaigns in Kompally Municipality, says not to believe Congress
BRS candidate and MLA K.P. Vivekananda has conducted an election campaign in the Ashoka-a-Mansion in Kompally Municipality.
BRS candidate and MLA K.P. Vivekananda has conducted an election campaign in the Ashoka-a-Mansion in Kompally Municipality. During the campaign, MLA KP Vivekananda emphasized the importance of a leader staying connected with the people and working for their welfare. He criticized leaders who only show interest in the people during elections but then move away to privileged areas afterwards.
Vivekananda highlighted the development of infrastructure in the Kutbullapur constituency during the past nine years and promised further development in the future. He urged the people to vote for him on November 30, in order to continue his work as a leader who is always available to the people.
The event was attended by various political personalities and members of local welfare associations such as Kompally Municipal Chairman Sanna Srisailam Yadav, Kompally BRS President Prabhakar Reddy, Vice Chairman Gangaiah Naik, Senior Leaders Burgubavi Hanmanth Rao, Burgubavi Satyanarayana, Ward Members Dappu Kiran, Chintala Devender, Ashoka-A-Mansion Welfare Association President P. Chandra Shekhar, Vice Presidents Ram Bandi, General Secretary Rakesh Reddy, Joint Secretary Avinash Reddy, Cultural Committee Rajesh Parakala, EC Members P. Narsingh Rao, Swaraj Somarapu, Sridhar Reddy, JIA President Praveen Reddy and others participated.