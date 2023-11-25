KP Vivekananda campaigns in Kompally Municipality, says not to believe Congress

BRS candidate and MLA K.P. Vivekananda has conducted an election campaign in the Ashoka-a-Mansion in Kompally Municipality. During the campaign, MLA KP Vivekananda emphasized the importance of a leader staying connected with the people and working for their welfare. He criticized leaders who only show interest in the people during elections but then move away to privileged areas afterwards.

Vivekananda highlighted the development of infrastructure in the Kutbullapur constituency during the past nine years and promised further development in the future. He urged the people to vote for him on November 30, in order to continue his work as a leader who is always available to the people.

The event was attended by various political personalities and members of local welfare associations such as Kompally Municipal Chairman Sanna Srisailam Yadav, Kompally BRS President Prabhakar Reddy, Vice Chairman Gangaiah Naik, Senior Leaders Burgubavi Hanmanth Rao, Burgubavi Satyanarayana, Ward Members Dappu Kiran, Chintala Devender, Ashoka-A-Mansion Welfare Association President P. Chandra Shekhar, Vice Presidents Ram Bandi, General Secretary Rakesh Reddy, Joint Secretary Avinash Reddy, Cultural Committee Rajesh Parakala, EC Members P. Narsingh Rao, Swaraj Somarapu, Sridhar Reddy, JIA President Praveen Reddy and others participated.











