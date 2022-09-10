Krishna Saagar Rao flays TRS' provocative politics

Hyderabad: BJP State unit Chief Spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao strongly condemned the provocative politics being practiced by the TRS in Telangana. The new agenda seems to be physical confrontation against BJP, he said in a statement.

Rao said that a local TRS leader barging on to the Ganesh Utsav Committee stage and dismantling the mike, while the chief guest for the event Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was on stage, is very confrontational. This act has also breached the security protocol of the Assam Chief Minister.

Saagar demanded immediate arrest of the TRS leader and said that he must be prosecuted for breach of Assam CM's security. The BJP is demanding Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to clarify on the rise of TRS leaders physical attacks on BJP leaders, if it is his party 's new official political agenda?,