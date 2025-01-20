Krishna waters: BRS takes wind out of minister’s sails

Hyderabad: Ridiculing Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy’s allegations that the BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao had sacrificed and failed to safeguard interests of Telangana, senior leader of the party B Vinod Kumar on Sunday said the KCR-led government made relentless efforts to protect the water rights of Telangana and fought before the Supreme Court to invoke Section 3 of the Inter-State Water Dispute Act 1956.

The BRS leader wrote a letter to the Irrigation Minister on Sunday. Vinod Kumar said, “I write this letter in response to your recent comments against former CM KCR regarding the allocation of Krishna River waters between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and the pending issues before the Krishna River Water Disputes Tribunal. Your statement alleging that the government led by KCR had sacrificed and failed to safeguard the interests of Telangana is factually incorrect and disregards the historical efforts made under his leadership.”

Vinod said that it was essential to highlight that the KCR-led government made relentless efforts to protect the water rights of Telangana. Numerous representations were submitted to the government of India and the concerned authorities to address Telangana's rightful share of Krishna waters. He sent copies of some of these representations for the reference of the Minister. “Additionally, it was under KCR's leadership that Telangana fought before the Supreme Court to invoke Section 3 of the Inter-State Water Disputes Act, 1956, achieving significant progress in securing our State's interests,” said Vinod Kumar.

The BRS leader said that it was disheartening to note that such baseless accusations were being made without acknowledging the historical facts and the relentless struggle for Statehood of Telangana and water rights. “I urge you to review the enclosed documents and restrain from making unfounded allegations against KCR in the future. Let us work collectively towards safeguarding the rightful share of Telangana and ensure the State's progress remains our priority.