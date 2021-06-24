KRMB reacts to Telangana government's plea, asks AP to stop Rayalaseema project works

Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Thursday responded to the Telangana government's plea asking to prevent Andhra Pradesh government from constructing Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project works.

Telangana government also mentioned in the letter that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in February also gave a report to not to take up the irrigation works of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation works. Considering the Telangana government's appeal, KRMB member Harikesh Meena sent a letter to the Andhra Pradesh government not to take up the construction works of the project without submitting the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The KRMB also reminded that the Andhra Pradesh government did not cooperate with them on their visit to the project area.