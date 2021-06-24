Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

KRMB reacts to Telangana government's plea, asks AP to stop Rayalaseema project works

KRMB reacts to Telangana govt. plea
x

KRMB reacts to Telangana govt. plea

Highlights

Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Thursday responded to the Telangana government's plea asking to prevent Andhra Pradesh government from constructing Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project works.

Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Thursday responded to the Telangana government's plea asking to prevent Andhra Pradesh government from constructing Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project works.

Telangana government also mentioned in the letter that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in February also gave a report to not to take up the irrigation works of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation works. Considering the Telangana government's appeal, KRMB member Harikesh Meena sent a letter to the Andhra Pradesh government not to take up the construction works of the project without submitting the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The KRMB also reminded that the Andhra Pradesh government did not cooperate with them on their visit to the project area.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X