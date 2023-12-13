KS Reddy appointed Hyd Police Commissioner

Hyderabad: The process of bureaucratic reshuffling has begun. The Congress government has started the exercise by appointing new Police Commissioners for Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad.

K Srinivas Reddy is now the new Commissioner of Police for Hyderabad city. Reddy is a 1994 batch IPS officer. He replaced Sandeep Shandilya who has now been posted as the Director of Telangana State Narcotics Bureau.

Similarly, 2001 batch IPS officer G Sudheer Babu was posted as Rachakonda Police Commissioner and 2005 batch officer Avinash Mohanthy was posted as the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police. The incumbent Cyberabad commissioner M Stephen Ravindra and Rachakonda commissioner DS Chauhan have been directed to report to the DGP office. In a surprise move, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy chose a senior IPS officer Shahnawaz Qasim as the secretary to the Chief Minister of Telangana. Qasim was DIG multizone before being given the role as CM’s secretary. Qasim would play a key role in the functioning of the Chief Minister Office.

Officials said that some top IPS officials would be transferred and posted in different wings in two or three days.

The transfer of IAS officials was also under process. The process of creating a ‘Dream Team’ would be completed in a phased manner by the end of December.



The Chief Minister has asked the Intelligence wing to submit the reports on the performance of the top officials in the police department. Based on the report, Revanth would take some crucial decisions regarding the transfer and postings of the IPS officers in the key wings in the Police department.