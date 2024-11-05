KT Rama Rao Slams Congress for Inconsistent Stance on Adani Group Monopoly

BRS working president KT Rama Rao hit out at the Congress party for its inconsistent stance on the growing monopoly of the Adani Group.

His remarks were in response to Congress MP Jairam Ramesh’s criticism of Adani’s expansion in the cement sector and the group’s alleged political influence.

Rama Rao raised questions on Congress’ approach to the issue, pointing out that despite strong local opposition, Congress Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had supported the establishment of the Adani-Ambuja cement plant in Ramannapet, Nalgonda district. “

Why is your Congress Chief Minister supporting the Ambuja cement project of Adani Group against the wishes of the people in Ramannapet?” he asked on the X platform.

The BRS working president also accused the Congress of hypocrisy, highlighting that Reddy had accepted a Rs 100 crore donation just days before the public hearing for the cement plant, implying that the party was hoping no one would notice.

He went further to question the Congress' selective outrage, asking, “Why is the Rahul Gandhi-Adani nexus acceptable, but the Modi-Adani nexus isn’t? So ‘Modani’ is not okay, but ‘RaDani’ is acceptable?”

Jairam Ramesh recently expressed concern over Adani’s rapid growth in the cement industry, including the acquisitions of Ambuja Cements, ACC, and Orient Cement. He warned that unchecked monopolies could harm India’s economy, increase unemployment, and drive up inflation.