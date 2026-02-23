KTR accuses Revanth of turning TG into an ATM for the AICC

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of treating Telangana as an ATM for the All India Congress Committee. He alleged that the wealth of the state is being diverted to the party leadership in Delhi at the expense of the self-respect of Telangana.

In a series of posts on his X account, KTR condemned the Chief Minister for admitting that the state has effectively served as a financial reservoir for the Congress party over the past two years. He alleged that the government is transferring resources while simultaneously claiming a lack of funds to fulfill the 420 promises made to farmers, women, youth, and employees. KTR claimed that despite Telangana incurring a debt of Rs 3 lakh crore in just two years, the administration has failed to demonstrate tangible development or lay a single brick in the state. He accused officials of systematically diverting public money away from developmental priorities.

Highlighting ongoing land disputes, KTR noted that under the guise of the Musi river beautification project, lands belonging to the poor, tribals in Lagacharla, and Hyderabad Central University are being encroached. He also criticised the industrial land acquisitions by the Anumula Brothers under the HILT policy, calling it a systematic looting of resources. Drawing a stark comparison, KTR likened the current regime to the Dandupalyam gang, claiming that the agenda of Revanth Reddy is solely to exploit Telangana for personal gain and to protect his political position in Delhi. He urged citizens to remain vigilant against this alleged mismanagement and diversion of public funds which he warned threatens the future of the state.