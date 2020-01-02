KTR afraid of BJP's rise in TS: Krishna Saagar Rao

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State unit chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said that TRS working president K T Rama Rao has exhibited his internal fear on the rise of saffron party in Telangana by referring to Congress as the only opposition in the State for TRS.

The BJP believed that the last two wins by TRS in Assembly elections were purely by fluke, as TRS factually lacks a party organisation to fight and win any elections structurally, he said. Except two members of the family, there is no party organisational structure across the State, he added.

The TRS has no choice but to always indulge in emotional divisive regional politics and petty minority appeasement to win any election, Rao said. If any election is fought on the TRS government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's performance than the pink party wouldn't even win a single seat in Telangana State, Rao said.

The BJP considers itself as the only alternative to TRS in the State, as Telangana voters have written off Congress long back and will reject the TRS' mis governance in the next assembly elections.