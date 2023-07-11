  • Menu
KTR asks Telangana authorities in Delhi to rescue Telangana students

Telangana IT and Industry Minister KT Rama has instructed Telangana Officials in Delhi to rescue the students from the state stuck in Kulu and Manali in Himachal Pradesh.

KTR tweeted " Have received information from some distressed parents that a few Telugu students are stuck in Kulu and Manali of Himachal Pradesh ".

Have alerted our Delhi Resident Commissioner in New Delhi to assist the students.

If anyone needs assistance, you can reach the Delhi office or KTR office.



