KTR assures legal aid to troubled students in US

Hyderabad: The BRS working president, K T Rama Rao on Tuesday announced that the party would provide legal services to Telugu students encountering difficulties in the US.

During his visit to the US, KTR met with students from the University of Texas in Dallas. He emphasised that many students arrive in the US for higher education with significant aspirations, and if they inadvertently make errors due to a lack of awareness, the BRS’ US wing would work to provide the necessary legal assistance. He acknowledged the emotional toll when students are compelled to return due to such situations, affecting not only them but also their families. Consequently, he stated, a decision was made to offer them support.

KTR also advised students to thoroughly understand US laws and societal nuances, adapting accordingly. He stressed that every student should be aware of local laws and social dynamics. He responded to several questions posed by the students, noting that pursuing education in the US involves considerable effort and expense.

However, he pointed out that the world was evolving rapidly, presenting numerous new opportunities, and that US education had become more accessible to many. He also urged students to focus not merely on academic ranks and grades but on broader life goals. He observed that life passes swiftly, and one should strive to fulfill dreams and aspirations within this brief span. He emphasised the importance of moving forward with commitment, even in the face of obstacles or detractors. Students, he advised, should not solely aim for jobs but should endeavour to bring a positive change to society and the world.

The BRS leader highlighted that innovation is a global phenomenon, and India must compete effectively with other nations in this domain. He encouraged Indian students studying in US institutions to prioritise innovation.