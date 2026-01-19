KTR blasts Revanth Reddy over flagpole remarks

Hyderabad: BRS party working president KTR launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Questioning, “Are you a Chief Minister or a gang leader?”, he lashed out, saying it is shameful that someone holding a constitutional position responsible for maintaining law and order is speaking in a way that encourages anti-social activities and crimes.

KTR expressed his anger over Revanth Reddy, who holds the responsibilities of both Chief Minister and Home Minister, giving a call to demolish BRS flagpoles without any sense of responsibility. He commented that it is a misfortune for the state that those who are opening the doors to anarchy are in power in Telangana, which has been a role model for the entire country in maintaining law and order over the past 10 years.

KTR stated that the Chief Minister’s mind has been blown by seeing the unwavering affection of the Telangana people for the pink flag (BRS flag), and that is why he is making such comments. He criticised that Revanth Reddy, who has earned widespread public disapproval with his utterly failed governance in just two years, has completely lost his mind, and this was evident from Sunday’s meeting.

He demanded, on behalf of the BRS party, that the police department and the DGP, who are quick to respond and make arrests even for a small post on social media, should take immediate action against the Chief Minister for these serious and violence-inciting remarks.

KTR said that the real conspiracy behind the Congress Chief Minister singing the tune of the Telugu Desam Party has become clear to Telangana society today. He alleged that for the past two years, Revanth Reddy has been trampling on Telangana’s water rights, causing irreparable damage to the state, acting on the orders of his former boss, and that his true nature has been exposed by his statement on Sunday. He criticised that realising the Congress party is a sinking ship, Revanth Reddy is preparing to jump ship at any moment.

KTR warned that unable to confront the BRS party politically, Revanth Reddy is making secret deals with the BJP on one hand, and on the other hand, he is plotting to bring back the TDP, which has been rejected by the people of Telangana, onto this land.

He asserted that the four crore people of Telangana will definitely thwart this plan. He stated that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will have to pay a heavy price for his covert politics that have pushed Telangana’s interests, from water to funds and appointments, into the abyss, and for the betrayal he has committed against the state.