KTR calls Revanth’s SIT a ‘drama’ to distract public

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday characterised the new Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Revanth Reddy government as a “drama” intended to divert public attention from administrative failures. He alleged that the ruling party frequently resorts to such tactics to distract the populace from its inability to govern effectively.

Rama Rao described it as absurd that a SIT was established to investigate various digital media handles and channels for merely quoting a news report aired by a television channel close to the ruling party.

He questioned why the government was targeting those who shared the information while taking no action against the original source of the news regarding a minister. “Who is this SIT meant to protect or target?” he asked, warning that the public is observing this overreach and will teach the government a lesson if the harassment of media organisations continues.

The BRS leader demanded that if the government were truly interested in justice, it should form a SIT to investigate the irregularities within the Congress party itself. He cited several alleged atrocities that have gone unpunished, including an incident where a minister’s personal assistant (PA) and a close associate of the Chief Minister allegedly held a gun to an industrialist’s head to demand Rs 300 crore. He also criticised the lack of investigation into the sand mafia in Mulugu district, where a minister’s PA is allegedly amassing crores of rupees.

Further exposing the government’s alleged irregularities, Rama Rao pointed to an incident involving the son of the Revenue Minister. He claimed that the son, accompanied by 70 associates, engaged in land grabbing worth hundreds of crores on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Instead of a SIT probe, the police officer who registered the case was transferred, Rama Rao alleged.

He also highlighted the case of AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar, a close associate of Revanth Reddy, who allegedly threatened a national highway contractor with weapons for a Rs 8 crore bribe. Rama Rao questioned the absence of a SIT to investigate the Rs 100 crore scam involving bunker beds for Kasturba Gandhi schools and the controversy over liquor hologram tenders where an IAS officer was allegedly made a scapegoat.