KTR campaign against BJP termed ‘downright lies’

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP on Tuesday lashed out at BRS leader KT Rama Rao for campaigning that the BJP and Congress are trying to destroy the BRS. The party terms it as ‘downright lies’.

Addressing the media, BJP leader Raghunandan Rao said the BRS had lost power because of arrogance of KTR and T Harish Rao. ‘Like in the Assembly elections, people won’t support the BRS in the LS polls; the pink party won’t win a single seat’.

Rao said the BRS leaders ‘are talking something or other new every day’. He alleged that the BRS leaders/activists were busy only when elections were round the corner. ‘They never bothered while in power’.

He asked why the pink party leaders remember activists and those who worked hard for the party only after losing power

He claimed that Shankaramma, mother of Srikantachary’ who had committed suicide in the second phase of the Telangana movement, suffered injustice. ‘The BRS leaders should apologise for the injustice to families of martyrs/activists. "Both Harish and KTR should apologise for their mistakes at the Martyrs' Memorial and swear to give seats in LS elections to martyrs and genuine activists to prove their integrity and honesty .

Rao said allegations are doing rounds that the BRS already sold Medak, Chevella and Mahbubnagar MP tickets. The Medak seat is sold to those who have acquired land worth crore by selling land near the Ring Road and sold seats to those who have cheated farmers without giving land compensation under Mallannasagar and Pochammasagar.

He said the party will contest alone in Telangana in all LS seats. The former MLA accused the BRS of allying with MIM harping on minority rights. "Today MIM is leaving BRS and going towards the Congress. But,the BRS is criticising the BJP."

He asked KTR and Harish Rao to be sensible and respect activists rather than selling party seats. ’People will defeat them if KCR, KTR, Harish, Santhosh and Kavitha contest in the parliament elections, claimed Rao.