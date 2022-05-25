KTR can become PM of India within 20 years, says Aasha Motwani

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister KTR leaves his imprint wherever he goes, and his insightful speeches once again blew many minds away at this year's Davos Summit. The World Economic Forum (WEF) gathers world political and commercial leaders at the Davos summit. KTR and his team at the WEF are making good progress with back-to-back talks with world-renowned investors. KTR surprised everyone with his focus on his goal, including angel investor Aasha Jadeja Motwani.

Aasha Jadeja Motwani taking to Twitter handle and complimented KTR for his confidence and directness in meeting targets, saying she has never seen politicians with such ability to make investors comprehend what they need to know. Aasha also paid KTR high praise, stating it she won't be surprised if KTR became Prime Minister of India within the next 20 years. She also praised Telangana's team, led by KTR. Her tweet about this has gone viral.