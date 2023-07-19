Live
KTR chairs review meeting in wake of heavy rains in Hyderabad
Issues orders to the high officials of the municipal administration department to ensure that no loss of life occurs in the wake of heavy rains and to take all measures for this purpose
Hyderabad: In wake of heavy rains in the State since Tuesday, the IT and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday issued orders to the high officials of the municipal administration department to ensure that no loss of life occurs in the wake of heavy rains and to take all measures for this purpose. There is a possibility of heavy rains in the city in the next two to three days and all the departments should move ahead in coordination, he said.
KTR held a review with officials at his office in Nanakramguda. Departments like Water Board, Electricity, Revenue, Traffic Police should coordinate regularly and move forward, he said. He ordered that there should be no loss of life in floods under any circumstances.
GHMC officials told KTR that they are ready with necessary arrangements to face heavy rains as part of monsoon plan. He said that dewatering pumps have been installed in the low-lying areas and personnel have been deployed.