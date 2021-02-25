KTR challenges Congress over jobs

Hyderabad: The political heat has intensified with regard to the elections for the two MLC graduates' constituencies.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress and challenged it to come for an open debate on the jobs that were created during their regime and prove that the TRS government had failed.

In a surprise move, the Congress immediately accepted the challenge and said that they were ready for a debate on Friday. They also fixed the venue at Gun Park opposite the State Assembly. The Congress spokesperson said that they would reach the Gun Park at 12 noon on Friday.

KTR claimed that after the formation of Telangana, the government had filled 1,32,799 vacancies whereas the Congress in the united AP could not recruit more than 24,000 posts between 2004 and 2014. In Telangana, 36,000 posts were filled through TSPSC (Public Service Commission) alone. The recruitment of another 4,000 posts was pending due to legal issues, he said.

Countering the claim, AICC spokesperson D Shravan claimed that the Congress government had filled more than one lakh vacancies. He said between 2012 and 2014, last Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy government had filled one lakh posts.

He said the Congress always stood by the unemployed youth and fulfilled their aspirations by issuing a series of job notifications every year. The TRS government was running short of the manpower despite the PRC (Pay Revision Commission) pointing out that 1.90 posts were still vacant in the government.

Earlier, the TRS working president also criticized the BJP stating that it has done nothing for Telangana. "The BJP government at the Centre has failed to fulfil the promises made in the AP Reorgnisation Act," he alleged. The delay in the establishment of Bayyaram steel plant, Tribal University and cancellation of ITIR (Information Technology Investment Region) project in Hyderabad were due to the BJP government's indifference towards the newly-formed Telangana state, he said, adding: "The T state was contributing huge tax money to the country but receiving peanuts."

The TRS leader also fired a salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making false promises like creation of two crore jobs every year and distribution of Rs 15 lakh to each Indian citizen during the elections.

The only achievement of the Centre was to increase the prices of cooking gas, diesel and petrol in the place of GDP. The BJP has no moral right to seek votes in Telangana as the saffron party did nothing for the development of the new state, he said. Countering this, the BJP leaders said the TRS government had failed to implement the promises it made and could not even fill the posts of Vice Chancellors. They also wondered why the State government was not reducing the State taxes on fuel if it was so concerned about the people.