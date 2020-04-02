KTR condemns attack on doctors at Gandhi Hospital, says "intolerable"

Municipal administration and urban development minister KT Rama Rao condemned the attack on Gandhi Hospital doctors who were beaten up by the family of a man who died due to COVID-19.

A 49-year-old man who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi has contracted with coronavirus and died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday. Following the death, two male and one female relative of the patient who was also put in the ward after being tested positive attacked the junior doctors and security staff alleging negligence.

They also vandalized the furniture and broke windows in the isolation ward.

Taking note of the situation, the minister KT Rama Rao said that, "Incidents of doctors & staff being attacked in Gandhi hospital & officials being obstructed in Nizamabad are intolerable & will be dealt seriously by Telangana Govt. These individuals are not only ignorant but they are a potential hazard to others also."





Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar visited the hospital and inquired about the incident. The commissioner said that the security arrangements need to be upgraded to provide security to the doctors. The police also registered cases against those who attacked the doctors.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender also said he will not tolerate the attack on health care workers who are putting their lives at risk by treating the coronavirus patients.