KTR condemns ‘murder politics’ by Cong in Suryapet

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday condemned what he termed “murderous politics” by the ruling Congress in the Tungaturthi constituency of Suryapet district, following a violent attack on BRS workers during panchayat election-related tensions in Lingampalli village.

KTR expressed shock over the death of BRS activist Uppula Mallaiah. He reported that around seventy alleged Congress supporters attacked BRS workers with sticks and stones, leaving more than fifteen injured, including Mandal President Munna Mallaiah Yadav. The BRS leader confirmed he had spoken to former minister Jagadish Reddy and former MLA Gadari Kishore to assess the situation.

"The BRS party will stand firmly with its cadre. We will not tolerate the anarchy unleashed by Congress goons," KTR stated, demanding strict police action and immediate justice for the victims.