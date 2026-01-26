KTR congratulates Padma Award recipients from Telangana

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed his delight on Sunday as seven prominent personalities from Telangana were named for the Padma Shri awards in the 2026 honours list announced by the central government. Lauding the achievement, he noted that out of 131 awards announced nationwide, the recognition of intellectuals from Telangana is a matter of immense pride for the state.

KT Rama Rao stated it was commendable that talent from the soil of Telangana received national acclaim across diverse fields including science, medicine, arts, and animal husbandry. He specifically praised Chandra Mouli Gaddamanugu, Krishnamurthy Balasubramanian, and Kumaraswamy Thangaraj for their exceptional research in the science and engineering category, describing the awards as a tribute to their brilliance.

The BRS leader also celebrated the high honour bestowed upon prominent surgeon Gudoor Venkat Rao, who is credited with making state-of-the-art treatments accessible to the common man, and renowned cancer specialist Palkonda Vijaya Anand Reddy. He further highlighted the contribution of Kuchipudi dancer Deepika Reddy, who received the award for her outstanding performances and promotion of the classical dance form.

KT Rama Rao described the posthumous conferment of the Padma Shri on Rama Reddy Mamidi for his selfless service in the animal husbandry sector as true recognition of his lifelong dedication. He expressed happiness for those who work silently at the grassroots level and hoped these awards would inspire future generations.