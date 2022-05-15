KTR: Congress responsible for backwardness of Nagarjunasagar 

Halia ( Nalgonda): Minister for IT and MA&UD KT Rama Rao held Congress responsible for backwardness of Nagarjunasagar constituency and added it has been witnessing steady and progressive growth under TRS rule.

On Saturday, KTR participated in inaugurations and foundations of development works under Nandikonda and Halia municipal limits of the constituency.

Addressing the public meeting held, KTR fired salvos on Congress senior leader and 7 times MLA from Nagarjunasagar, K Jana Reddy over his failure in developing Nagarjunasagar constituency.

He said that even though Jana Reddy did majority portfolios in Congress and TDP ruling but did nothing for the development of the constituency.

Describing Jana Reddy as a six feet handsome person, he mocked that he failed to provide six hours uninterrupted power and irrigation facility from Sagar reservoir to Telangana region. He mocked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's request to people of a chance to Congress in Telangana and questioned Rahul Gandhi over Congress contribution for the development of Telangana when they were in power in both Centre and United Andhra Pradesh for more than 50 years. KTR stated that TRS is the only party on this soil and can cater the needs of the people in a better way and rules as per the aspirations of the citizens

He listed out the welfare schemes and development activities done by TRS in past 7 years and urged the people to support and bless pink party for further development of State

He called upon Nagarjunsagar people to support Nomula Bhagath, who is young and dynamic and capable of addressing the local issues soon after bringing to his notice.

Legislative council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, State Ministers Mahamood Ali, Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy , Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Malla Reddy , Sabitha Indra Reddy, Local MLA Nomula Bhagath, MLC MC Koti Reddy and others were present.