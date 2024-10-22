Live
KTR Criticizes Congress for Halting Telangana’s Economic Growth
Hyderabad: Former IT Minister, K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), took to social media on Monday to criticize the Congress party's governance and its policies, accusing them of stalling economic progress in the state. In a pointed tweet, KTR blamed the Congress for hindering various sectors during its 10-month rule, especially highlighting the adverse effects on the real estate industry.
In his post, KTR stated, "Your thoughtless policies have put brakes on economic development. In just 10 months, you have brought every sector to a standstill. Demolitions have crippled the real estate sector, and no amount of studies on the economy will bring any benefit."
His sharp remarks follow recent discussions about the state’s economic condition, with KTR calling out the opposition for damaging the financial system. He also suggested that policy missteps and the lack of proper planning under Congress rule had far-reaching consequences, particularly for Telangana’s real estate and construction sectors.
This public rebuke comes amidst growing political tensions as Telangana approaches key elections, with both the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and opposition parties intensifying their rhetoric.