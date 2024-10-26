KTR dares Revanth to take lie detector test

Hyderabad: Accusing that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was tapping the phones of his own Ministers as well as Opposition leaders, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday threw an open challenge to the CM of taking a lie detector test in front of cameras. The BRS leader said, “If you dare, you will have to take a lie detector test in front of cameras. If Revanth Reddy has the guts, he should accept my challenge and publicly declare that he is not tapping the phones. He must say that, along with the Ministers, he is not tapping my phone. The phones of the Opposition leaders and also their own MLAs were being tapped,” he said in the Rising Southern Summit organised by a news channel in the city on Friday.

KTR said that CM Revanth Reddy was making the same vile comments even after assuming the post of Chief Minister.

On a question that cases were filed against Revanth Reddy, Rama Rao said Reddy was caught with a bag of Rs 50 lakh. “A thief is called a thief; what else can we call him?” said Rao. KTR alleged that Revanth Reddy's government had completely failed the example of fulfilling many guarantees within 100 days. “These were not six guarantees but turned into half guarantees,” he stated.