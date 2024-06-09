KTR demands Centre to conduct probe into NEET irregularities

Hyderabad: Reacting to the news reports of irregularities in the conduct of NEET examination, BRS party working president KTR demanded that the Centre conduct an inquiry through a high-level expert committee into the issue.

KT Rama Rao took to Twitter to react on the news reports of the irregularities in the NEET exam. He demanded that the Central government immediately respond to this crucial issue related to the future of lakhs of students. “If you look at some of the affairs related to the NEET exam, which affect the lives of lakhs of medical students, it is clear that there have been irregularities. As many as 67 students secured the first rank with 720 out of 720 marks in NEET exam this year like never before.

In addition to this, most of the students have scored 718 and 719 marks this time. NEET has (+4, -1) marking method. It is not possible to get 718 and 719 marks in this calculation. When asked about this, they say they have been given ‘grace marks’. It is learnt that some students have been given grace marks of up to 100. It is surprising that there is no mention of which method has been adopted for grace marks,” he said. He also said as to why NEET results were prepared and released in a hurry on the day of the election results and added that the hurried declaration of the results was also raising a lot of doubts.

“The newly formed NDA government will have to face a lot of challenges in the coming days with regard to such issues,” he said. KTR put forward several questions and demands on behalf of the BRS to the Centre. He said in the last five years, no student from Telangana had been ranked in the top 5 rank in the NEET exam and added that they believed that this was definitely due to irregularities in the NEET exam.