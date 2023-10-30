KTR devises new formula: Riots+power woes= Cong

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao claimed Sunday that the Congress party had six to seven chief ministerial candidates, including K Jana Reddy, who is not even in the election fray. He cautioned people saying Congress means riots, hardships, darkness, power-cuts and tears.

Rao made the comments at the booth-level committee meeting of the LB Nagar constituency organised by MLA D Sudheer Reddy. He said the meeting was to train party cadre to proceed with discipline and planning. For the next one month every party leader should visit all voters in their areas.

Attacking the Congress KTR said there were six-seven probable CM candidates in the party. “Jana Reddy is aspiring for the CM’s post even though he is not contesting. Jagga Reddy, Revanth Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka and Uttam Kumar Reddy are all CM nominees. Bhatti made new friends…Uttam Kumar got his beard neatly trimmed, Jagga Reddy is also claiming to be CM,” he quipped.

Rao asked party leaders to discuss with people explaining how LB Nagar has changed. He said the constituency was ahead in development. “Before 2014, we faced difficulties for fresh water, power-cuts; now all that has changed. There is enough drinking water; there is 24-hour power supply. The situation now is such people are calling the Transco office even if there is a power-cut for ten minutes,” he pointed out.

The BRS leader said power woes have started in Karnataka; industries there are closing. Farmers are saying they made a mistake by voting the Congress. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar spoke about availability of power for five hours but farmers are saying they are being treated unfairly, Rao said, adding bad governance was inevitable if people vote the Congress.

He said even before the Congress leadership could distribute seats, the BRS will come into power and distribute sweets. ‘What does Congress candidate Madhu Yashki know about LB Nagar? There are people who found bundles of 50 lakh rupees notes on the other side. Revanth Reddy is known for cash-for-votes and cash-for-seats’.