KTR donates blood

Hyderabad: TRS Working President KT Rama Rao has donated blood on Sunday, on the eve of TRS Formation Day that falls on April 27.

A medical team led by IPM director Dr K Shankar went to Pragathi Bhavan for this purpose. Doctors checked his temperature, BP, etc and then collected the TRS Working President's blood.

The TRS working president appealed to party cadre to conduct blood donation programmes in their areas for the next one week following social distancing strictly.