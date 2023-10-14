KTR empathetic towards TDP chief ’s condition

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that he felt sad after seeing the tweet of Telugu Desam Party leader N Lokesh expressing concern over the safety of his father Chandrababu Naidu and added it was unfortunate in politics.





There is an undeniable and immediate threat to CBN's life. He is being deliberately harmed. His safety is unquestionably at risk.



CBN is facing a dire situation, dealing with mosquitoes, contaminated water, weight loss, infections, and allergies, all without access to timely… — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) October 13, 2023





The BRS leader referred to the tweet by Lokesh during an informal interaction with the media. “In the morning I saw Lokesh’s tweet and felt sad. As a son, I understand Lokesh’s concern about Chandrababu’s safety. If what Lokesh said is true, this situation is sad. I do not know the facts of the current situation, but it is unfortunate in politics if his safety is at stake.

I can understand the feeling of his family who are separated from politics. My sympathies are with them,” said Rama Rao. KTR recalled the situation during the fast unto death of party chief K Chandrashekar Rao. “We were also worried about KCR’s health when he was on hunger strike at NIMS hospital. Intelligence officials took me aside and warned me that KCR’s health was worsening and he may go into a coma and die. When I did not listen, they told this to my mother. I can understand the state of mind in such cases,” said Rao.

The BRS leader however said that the issue was not pertaining to the State. There is a protest spot in the city, anyone can stage a protest, but they should not disturb the peace and security of Hyderabad. Telangana should not be dragged into the politics between the two parties, said the BRS leader.