KTR exhorts people to prop up students’ fight to shield land

Hyderabad: Stating that the fight for Kancha Gachibowli land was far from over, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday called upon the people to unite and support the students, environmentalist, journalist, public figure and citizen who raised their voice to protect the lands.

The BRS leader wrote an open letter to the people of the State thanking them for raising their voice to protect the pristine Kancha Gachibowli forest. “Your courage, resilience, and unwavering spirit have inspired an entire nation. Together, we fought to save 400 acres. This land is not just a piece of real estate; it is a thriving, breathing ecosystem - a shield against climate change, a sanctuary for biodiversity, and a sacred gift to future generations,” said Rao.

The BRS leader said that the government targeted these 400 acres of forested land under the guise of development, pushing forward a plan that amounts to nothing less than green murder. He said that this was not progress - it was plunder. Praising the students of UOH, the BRS leader said, “With unmatched integrity and purpose, have led a peaceful and determined movement to preserve these lands. I salute them. I also thank the many activists, journalists, and citizens who have lent their voices and stood shoulder to shoulder with these students.”

“Unfortunately, instead of honouring this movement, the State government has chosen to launch a campaign of misinformation, propaganda, and intimidation. They have sought to deflect attention from their mistakes by blaming the students, casting doubt on their intentions, and even threatening to dismantle the university campus itself under the pretence of shifting it elsewhere. This is not just an attack on a university - it is an assault on democratic values, environmental rights, and our collective conscience,” he alleged.

On the government’s plans of proposing to turn the whole university into an ‘Eco Park’, KTR said, “We suspect this is another artificial cover-up designed to facilitate land encroachment in the name of sustainability. This narrative is misleading, manipulative, and deeply dangerous.” Even more disturbing are the reports of coercive tactics, including threats that the entire university will be relocated if resistance continues. There is talk of offering alternate land in a non-existent ‘Fourth City’, and promises of funds that reek of bribery, not benevolence.

This is the language of a government that has lost its moral compass - a government that is behaving more like a real-estate syndicate than a custodian of public trust. He called upon the people of Telangana - to every individual who cherishes natural heritage - to see through these tactics and unite in support of the students.