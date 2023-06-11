KTR expresses grief over Mulugu ZP chairman Jagadish’s demise

Hyderabad: BRS party working president K Taraka Rama Rao on Sunday expressed deep grief over Mulugu Zilla Parishad chairman Kusuma Jagadish's untimely death, KTR prayed for his soul to rest in peace. He sent condolences to Jagadish's family members.

KTR remembered his services to the party since the Telangana movement period. He said that Jagadish has served the party as a committed leader with Chief Minister KCR for more than two decades.

He recalled that Jagdish, was very active in party activities when he visited Mulugu district recently and added that the sudden death has left him deeply saddened. His death is a great loss to the BRS party family and the district. Jagdish's family has been assured that the party will be with them.

Telangana Chief Minister and BRS party supremo K Chandrashekar Rao expressed deep shock and condolence over the untimely death of K Jagadish.

The CM was saddened by his sudden death. He prayed to God to provide solace to the bereaved family members.

The CM recalled the active role played by Jagadish in the Telangana movement as a Telangana activist and his services as the Chairman of Zilla Parishad and Mulugu District party president. He said that BRS will