KTR extends wishes to Sachin Tendulkar on his 47th birthday

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao extended wishes to former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar on his 47th birthday. The minister shared a picture of the two on his Twitter handle. "Happy birthday @sachin_rt. May you live long & stay blessed," KTR tweeted.

Happy birthday @sachin_rt 🎂



May you live long & stay blessed 🤘 pic.twitter.com/OUn2JeuIGn — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 24, 2020

The cricket legend and the lone sportsperson to be conferred with Bharat Ratna is not celebrating his birthday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, wishes poured in from all the parts of the world for the iconic cricket player. BCCI shared a video of Sachin extending birthday greetings to him. "As the Master Blaster @sachin_rt turns 47, we relive one of his glorious knocks against England in 2008. He dedicated this ton - 41st in Test cricket, to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Here's wishing the legend a very happy birthday 🍰 🎁 🎂 #HappyBirthdaySachin," the tweet reads.

As the Master Blaster @sachin_rt turns 47, we relive one of his glorious knocks against England in 2008.



He dedicated this ton - 41st in Test cricket, to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.



Here's wishing the legend a very happy birthday 🍰 🎁 🎂 #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/dgBdlbCtU7 — BCCI (@BCCI) April 23, 2020

International Cricket Council (ICC) also wished master blaster Sachin. "Happy birthday to Sachin Tendulkar, the most prolific batsman of all time! To celebrate, we will give you the opportunity to vote for his top ODI innings in a bracket challenge! Stay tuned to join the celebrations," ICC tweeted.

Happy birthday to Sachin Tendulkar, the most prolific batsman of all time!



To celebrate, we will give you the opportunity to vote for his top ODI innings in a bracket challenge!



Stay tuned to join the celebrations 🎂 pic.twitter.com/3orof9LAvs — ICC (@ICC) April 24, 2020



