KTR flags off ambulances donated under ‘Gift a Smile’ campaign

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday flagged off ten ambulances which were funded by the TRS leaders from Warangal under the 'Gift a Smile' campaign started by the minister.

The TRS leaders from erstwhile Warangal district had come forward to donate 14 ambulances as a part of the campaign and handed over 10 ambulances on Wednesday. Speaking at the occasion, the minister said that everyone earns money, but their greatness lies in the manner, in which they spend the money.

He thanked all for coming forward for donating the ambulances on his call. He said that these vehicles would be useful not only during the corona time but also post corona. The ambulances have a ventilator facility, which would be helpful in saving the patients under critical conditions.