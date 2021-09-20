KTR for Davos meet in January

Hyderabad: The World Economic Forum has invited Telangana Government to participate in the annual meeting to take place from 17-21 January 2022 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, under the theme Working Together, Restoring Trust. The forum has invited the minister for MAUD and IT KT Rama Rao to participate in the meeting.

The Meeting will focus on accelerating stakeholder capitalism, harnessing the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and ensuring a more inclusive future of work. The role of public-private cooperation will be crucial to rebuilding trust and shaping a more sustainable future. According to Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum, "The pandemic has brought far-reaching changes.

In a world full of uncertainty and tension, personal dialogue is more important than ever. Leaders have an obligation to work together and rebuild trust, increase global cooperation and work towards sustainable, bold solutions." Appreciating the work of Telangana government WEF President Borge Brende, said, "Your leadership and commitment to transforming Telangana into a leading technology powerhouse is noteworthy. As India emerges from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, its ability to quickly adapt to innovation and emerging technologies will be vital for a sustainable economic recovery.