KTR game for padayatra to lay bare govt failures

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao will embark on a State-wide ‘padayatra’, as per the aspirations of party activists, to expose the Congress's ‘failures’. Rao made his intentions clear on X while interacting with the users and answering their questions.

When one user said leaders of many parties in the country were taking up ‘padayatras’ to strengthen the party, besides exposing the failures of governments, KTR said his padayatra will definitely be there.

Rao lashed out at the government, alleging that it was a curse for Telangana. “The Congress regime is like a rule from Delhi, to Delhi, for Delhi. Present responsibility is to fight on behalf of the people of Telangana. It is impossible for Telangana to recover from the collapses in the Congress rule. It is certain that the BRS will come to power,” said KTR. The party chief, KCR, was perfectly alright; he was guiding its leaders.

Rao observed that a better administration cannot be expected from the Congress, ‘which was elected on false promises’. The Congress had started political harassment to cover up its failures. However, he said none feared it. He said it was certain the government would lose power after four years, but the biggest challenge would be to move forward from the damage it had done.

The BRS leader found fault with the family being dragged into politics. He said they were in power for ten years but have never dragged other people's family members into political issues. Rao mentioned that he was emotional enough to quit politics when the family was targeted. He said he does not understand why other people's family members were dragged just for politics; this hurts him the most.

Rao alleged that HYDRA was acting tough against the poor but not touching the big realtors.