KTR gives a pep talk to BRS leaders

Warangal: The leaders and the party workers must get stronger in the face of the onslaught being inflicted by the ruling Congress, BRS working president K T Rama Rao said.

Addressing the BRS leaders from Hanumakonda at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday, KTR said that the BRS (formerly known as TRS) which fought for separate Telangana for 14 years ruled the State successfully for a decade.

“In a turnaround, we lost power and we need to cope with it. Strangely, even a leader like D Vinay Bhaskar who always mingled with the people lost the election. The reason behind it was we failed to convey to the people what we did for them,” KTR said, referring to the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) and the under-construction 24-level multi-super-specialty in Warangal.

He ridiculed the Congress leaders for claiming credit for the works done or initiated by the BRS Government. “Revanth Reddy is an unexpected Chief Minister and he must be facing the rigors of lack of experience in governance. It’s like a blessing in disguise as people would understand the value of KCR,” KTR said.

Referring to the High Court’s directions on party defections, he said that the MLAs who crossed over to the Congress will face the music. By-poll to the Station Ghanpur constituency is looming large, he said, predicting the disqualification of Kadiyam Srihari who won BRS ticket and switched over to the Congress, KTR said. Warangal will also get a HYDRA-like agency. The BRS will fight against the State to protect the poor from the HYDRA, he said.

Vinay said the BRS cadre would exert pressure on the Congress Government until it fulfills its election promises. “We will strengthen the party by restructuring committees. Leaders who strived hard for the party will get their due,” Vinay said.

MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, former Speaker Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary, KUDA former chairman Marri Yadava Reddy, and Vikalangula Corporation former chairman K Vasudeva Reddy were among the others present.