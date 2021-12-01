KTR greets Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal

Hyderabad: Industries Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday congratulated Parag Agarwal on his elevation as the CEO of noted social media company, Twitter. He said that India-based techies were heading global tech giants like Microsoft, Google and Twitter. On his twitter handle, he appreciated Agarwal, who took over the mantle of Twitter company.

Hailing from Bombay, the techie earlier worked as an advertisement employee in Twitter and became a team leader in a short span. The Minister said, "Indian techie took over as the CEO of Twitter. What is common in all these companies taken over by the Indian techies? Also, he reasoned that the world class technology companies were being headed by Indians and it was a welcome sign.

What do MicroSoft, Google, Adobe, IBM, Micron, Master Card and now Twitter have in common?



All are led by CEOs who grew up in India!



