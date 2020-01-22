KTR hard sells Hyderabad to global industry captains in Davos

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao has met global industry leaders at World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos on Tuesday. Participating in a panel discussion on 'India: The Investment & Innovation Nation', KT Rama Rao said that the Telangana State is consistently ranked top in Ease of Doing Business in the country.

He mentioned that the top five valued technology companies in the world have their second largest base outside their headquarters in Hyderabad that include - Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon.

The minister highlighted that among all the Indian cities, Mercer has rated Hyderabad as the city with the best quality of living for five years in a row.

He also mentioned about JLL report and stated that Hyderabad emerged as the world's most dynamic city among 130 cities globally. On the sidelines of meeting, the minister also met some global industry leaders at Telangana Pavilion at the venue.

Roche Chairman Christoph Franz met Rama Rao and latter informed Christoph that Hyderabad is renowned as the pharma and life sciences hub of the country.

The minister also explained about the investment opportunities in Hyderabad Pharma City and Medical Devices Park. KTR also met Hewlett Packard Enterprise COO Vishal Lall, Apollo Tyres Vice-Chairman & MD Neeraj Kanwar, Carlsberg Group and Carlsberg Foundation Chairman Flemming Besenbacher, Procter Gamble CEO & MD, Southeast Asia Magesvaran Suranjan and highlighted the investment opportunities in sectors like food processing, electronics, textile and life sciences in Telangana.