KTR hard-sells State to investors in New York

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday pitched Telangana as anideal investment destination, emphasising that it possesses all the necessary resources for establishing any business.

Rao said, with progressive industry-friendly policies and a robust innovation ecosystem, Telangana offers a wide array of opportunities in its 14 prioritysectors. As a part of the US tour, he attended an investor roundtable meeting in New York, jointly hosted by the Consulate-General of India and US IndiaStrategic Partnership Forum.

During the roundtable, Rao spoke about his deep connection with New York City, where he had studied and worked. He conveyed that Telangana was ready to be the ideal gateway for investors choosing India as their destination.

Speaking at the roundtable, Consul-General Randhir Jaiswalacknowledged that Telangana and Hyderabad have become integral parts ofglobal business conversations. He praised Rao's unmatched dynamism and highlighted Hyderabad's boundary-pushing initiatives.

Wingsure-AviBasu, the founder of Wingsure– anInsurtech company, met the minister in New York. Their discussionscentered around the exploration of potential business opportunitieswithin the domains of agriculture and agri-related financial services. Wingsure uses deep tech to deliver instant access to personalised insuranceproducts and advisories for small farmers and rural communities globally, enabling climate and financial resilience, economic empowerment, and livelihood sustainability. The executive team of Aaron Capital, a leading investment banking company, led by its chairman David Wolfe met with Rao in New York. The meeting presented an opportunity for potential collaboration between Aaron Capital and the State government. Rao emphasised the investment-friendly climate prevailing in Telangana, underscoring the robust innovation ecosystem, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and availability of a skilled and readily employable workforce.

Aaron Capital specialises in mergers, acquisitions, capital formations, financing and advisory services. The firm has clients from a wide range of industries including media, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and services, food and beverage, industrials, technology, and real estate.