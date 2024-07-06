KTR, Harish meet Kavitha, to file bail plea in apex court

New Delhi: BRS leaders, including the party's working president, KT Rama Rao, and senior leader, T Harish Rao, met MLC K Kavita at Tihar Jail on Friday and are likely to file a bail petition in the Supreme Court on Monday.

The two BRS leaders discussed the bail petition to be filed in the Supreme Court with a team of legal experts in Delhi. Kavitha's bail petition will be filed after the end of the Supreme Court vacation. A bail petition is likely to be filed in the Supreme Court on July 8. KTR and Harish will remain in Delhi until the bail petition is filed and will coordinate with the team of lawyers. The BRS leaders said that they had full faith in the judiciary and that they would get bail soon.

The BRS party is trying to go to the Supreme Court after the High Court rejected MLC Kavitha's bail plea. Kavitha has been arrested in the high profile Delhi Liquor Policy case by the Enforcement Directorate and

also the Central Bureau of Investigation. She was arrested on March 15 in Hyderabad and was produced in Rouse Avenue Court.