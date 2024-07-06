Live
- 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ release now set for August 2
- FPIs infuse Rs 7,962 crore in equity this month, Rs 6,304 crore in debts
- GHMC Council meeting turns violent, BJP and BRS Corporators clashes.
- How education technology is altering norms of innovation in special education
- Muharram 2024: History and Significance of Islamic New Year
- Online learning uprising: A new era for teaching careers
- Design education is vital for India's socio-economic growth
- Tips to help children maintain a healthy weight
- Will make Husnabad a role model says Minister Ponnam Prabhakar
- Salt Therapy: Harnessing Nature's Healing Salt
Just In
KTR, Harish meet Kavitha, to file bail plea in apex court
New Delhi: BRS leaders, including the party's working president, KT Rama Rao, and senior leader, T Harish Rao, met MLC K Kavita at Tihar Jail on...
New Delhi: BRS leaders, including the party's working president, KT Rama Rao, and senior leader, T Harish Rao, met MLC K Kavita at Tihar Jail on Friday and are likely to file a bail petition in the Supreme Court on Monday.
The two BRS leaders discussed the bail petition to be filed in the Supreme Court with a team of legal experts in Delhi. Kavitha's bail petition will be filed after the end of the Supreme Court vacation. A bail petition is likely to be filed in the Supreme Court on July 8. KTR and Harish will remain in Delhi until the bail petition is filed and will coordinate with the team of lawyers. The BRS leaders said that they had full faith in the judiciary and that they would get bail soon.
The BRS party is trying to go to the Supreme Court after the High Court rejected MLC Kavitha's bail plea. Kavitha has been arrested in the high profile Delhi Liquor Policy case by the Enforcement Directorate and
also the Central Bureau of Investigation. She was arrested on March 15 in Hyderabad and was produced in Rouse Avenue Court.