KTR, Harish Rao take charge of BRS civic poll campaign

With the election campaign heating up in the state, senior BRS leaders K T Rama Rao and Harish Rao have taken charge of the party’s campaign in municipalities and municipal corporations.

According to the leaders, the party leadership, which had earlier entrusted the local leaders to decide on the candidates and also take up the campaign and win the civic polls, changed the plan and deputed the party senior leaders Rama Rao and Harish Rao. During the last two days both the leaders had led the campaign trial in various municipalities.

Both leaders are travelling and campaigning in municipalities in various districts. The BRS working president KTR campaigned in the Sircilla and Vemulawada Municipalities during the last couple of days, cautioning the people not to fall into the trap of the abusing language of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and vote for the party seeing the failures of the Congress governments in its failure to implement the promises made to the people.

Campaigning in Vemulawada on Friday, KTR criticised the Congress government, saying voting for them means supporting their anti-people policies and failure to implement promises.

He had also targeted the BJP saying voting for them was wasting it in the drain, alleging they only appear during elections. KTR claimed BJP hasn’t done anything for Telangana and is limited to caste and religious politics.

A senior leader in the party said that the party’s top leaders were campaigning in their constituencies like Sircilla and Siddipet and if the leaders locally are seeking their support, they were campaigning in those urban local bodies.

The BRSLP deputy leader Harish Rao was also seen campaigning in the municipalities in erstwhile Medak district covering municipalities like Gajwel-Pragnyapur, Siddipet, Isnapur, Jinnaram and others. Harish Rao also campaigned in Kyatanpalli and Bellampally municipalities in the Mancherial district on Friday. He targeted the government for failure to provide Rythu Bandhu to the farmers for three seasons.

The Revanth Reddy government is due to pay Rs 60,000 to every woman under the Mahalakshmi scheme, besides providing a monthly pension of Rs 4,000, among other promised benefits. He also toured the Singareni belt, campaigning for the party.

The BRS leader said the two leaders were star campaigners and that the party leadership would deploy them wherever necessary.