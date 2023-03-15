KTR inaugurates Nizam Sagar Bridge built on Manjeera river in Kamareddy district

Telangana State IT and Industries Minister KTR is visiting Kamareddy District on Wednesday. Minister KTR inaugurated Nizam Sagar Bridge along with Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy as part of his district tour.



A new bridge on the Manjeera River constructed on the Nizamsagar-Pitlam road was inaugurated at a cost of Rs. 25 crore. The locals expressed their happiness after the opening of this bridge. With the opening of this bridge, the traffic between the states of Telangana and Karnataka will be eased.



Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairman Sobha Raju, Jukkal MLA Hanmanth Shinde, Armoor MLA Jeevan Reddy, MP BB Patil, MLC Rajeshwar and many others welcomed Minister KTR who came to visit Kamareddy district.