KTR inaugurates Telangana diagnostics mini hub in Hyderabad

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated Telangana diagnostics mini hub here at Sriram Nagar near Borabanda to offer quality and free diagnostics to the public. MLA Gopimala and deputy mayor Baba Fasiuddin were present.



KTR said that Telangana diagnostics mini hub is initiated with an intention to provide diagnostic services to all the patients attending the health facilities in GHMC limits to start with pathological services and expand to the imaging services. Under the initiative, services like X-Ray, ECG, Radiology services are provided at free of cost.





The minister complimented health minister Eatala Rajender and said that similar services will be extended in all districts and district head quarters soon. "Besides, 57 various blood tests, more services will be offered under the initiative," Rao said.

He said that the quality of services have been extended in the view of the pandemic by the medical and health department.