KTR is capable leading the State: MLA Shakeel

Bodhan: MLA Shakeel Amer advised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to step down from his seat and gave it to IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who can take the helm of Telangana State.

Speaking at a press meet at TRS camp office in Rakasipet in Bodhan town on Thursday, the MLA opined that most of the investments and industrial enterprises in the State came due to the efforts put in by KTR. Reminding that

KTR even neglected his health by participating in separate Telangana movement to

make it success, he noted that KTR got diabetes at a very young age.

The MLA said KTR is young and dynamic leader and has good skills to develop the State. He requested CM KCR to give an opportunity to KTR as the young Chief minister, adding that it was both his and his colleague'opinion.

Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govarthan observed that there was nothing wrong in appointing KTR as the Chief Minister.