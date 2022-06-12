KTR is the future of Telangana, says Puvvada

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Saturday was on all praise for IT minister KT Rama Rao. Puvvada said that KTR is a youth icon. He (KTR) is future of Telangana, Puvvada added.

Ajay accompanied KTR during his visit to Khammam and also took part in public meeting.

Speaking in the occasion, Ajay lauded KTR's services for the development of the State. He said, recently KTR visited abroad for seeking to establish huge projects in the State. The tour was a grand success as several noted companies came forward to invest in the state for their business.

He said, with support of CM KCR and KTR, the development in Khammam is at brisk pace in all aspects. He said, the town turned as a Tourisam hub. He added that the suspension bridge and Lakaram park were made centre of attraction in the city. In weekends it witnesses a large number people coming from various places and enjoys the view.

Minister Ajay said, after the independence no one had given importance to Khammam but CM KCR gave importance to Khamamm Constituency and also decided to induct in cabinet.

He exuded confidence that the TRS will win all the ten constituencies in the coming elections.

Earlier Minister Ajay explained the all the development works in the district to Minister KTR. They both observed the development works in aerial view in the helicopter.