KTR lambasts CM Revanth

Warangal: “It’sbeen exactly a year since the Congress announced the ‘BC Declaration’; however, the assurances given under it to backward classes remained unfulfilled,” BRS working president K T Rama Rao said. Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Sunday, he said that the Revanth Reddy Government didn’t fulfil a single promise under the BC Declaration.

“The caste-based occupations such as sheep and fish rearing that flourished during the KCR regime have been ignored. Forget about its six guarantees; Congress failed to implement existing schemes like Dalit Bandhu, BC Bandhu, and Rythu Bandhu,” KTR said. Referring to the ongoing caste census in the State, KTR alleged that the Congress is focused on taking political mileage in Maharashtra that goes to polls later this month rather than implementing 42 per cent quota to the BCs in Telangana.

“The BRS demands the government to conduct elections to the local bodies only after announcing the 42 per cent to the BCs,” KTR said. He expressed doubts over collecting the details of income or assets during the caste census from the people. Reading out a plethora of promises made by Congress in its BC Declaration, KTR questioned how the Revanth Government would implement those promises by allocating just Rs 8,000 crore in the budget instead of Rs 20,000 crore as it had vowed.

KTR also highlighted Congress’ promises - fee reimbursement, scholarships, interest-free loans up to Rs 10 lakh to youth (education or self-employment purpose), a gurukul school, and a degree college per each mandal, terming them as unfulfilled vows. “The Congress is not capable of filling the full quota of 18 Ministers in its Cabinet even after almost a year,” KTR said, ridiculing Revanth’s promise to create an exclusive ministry for the welfare of MBCs. He also questioned the implementation of promises mentioned in the SC/ST Declaration announced in Chevella.

