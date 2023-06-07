KTR lays foundation stone for development works in Mulugu, to address public meeting

Telangana Municipal Administration and IT Minister KTR (Minister KTR) is visiting Mulugu district as part of the decennial celebrations of Telangana formation day. and laid the foundation stone for several development works undertaken with Rs.150 crores.

The foundation stone was laid for the integrated collectorate building complex near the degree college and the district police office building to be constructed next to it at a cost of Rs.38.50 crore. Foundation stones were also laid for government office buildings, model bus stand complex and Sewalal building. Ministers Mahmood Ali, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathy Rathore, Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy, MP Kavitha, MLA Seethakka and others participated in this program.

Later, the Telangana working president will reach Ramappa temple from Mulugu district center and start the Telangana formation day celebrations at the bank of Ramappa pond anf participate in the special programs organized there.

The minister will reaching the district center to lay the foundation stone for the digital library to be built at the cost of Rs.30 lakhs in the premises of the Mulugu Gram Panchayat office, the meeting hall of the Information and Civil Relations Department to be built at a cost of Rs.15 lakhs, and the CC roads built at the cost of Rs.2 crores in the district center. From there, he will reach the public meeting venue arranged near Sadhana School.